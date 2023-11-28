COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS has stations all over town and a large fleet of vehicles from firetrucks to ambulances. When those vehicles no longer meet the standards of the department, where do they go? It’s right in line with the holiday spirit, Columbus Fire and EMS is giving a gift that keeps on giving by donating a firetruck to Columbus Technical college.

“I just feel like a kid on Christmas,” said David Kuipers, Vice President of Academic Affairs at CTC.

It may not be brand new with a big, shiny bow but an older worn down fire truck is being put to good use.

“One of the biggest costs of training is always getting realistic equipment for students to work on. It’s more affordable to use a small trainer to use in the lab, but for them to work on something from the real world gives them that real experience.” David Kuipers – Vice President of Academic Affairs CTC

Students and teachers in the Diesel Equipment Technology Program will now get that real world experience on the diesel fire truck. The donation opens the door to endless possibilities to expand students’ knowledge on hydraulics, electronics, and the diesel engine.

“It gets them thinking, what’s my career going to look like and what opportunities do I have to grow and to make a difference with what I do?” David Kuipers – Vice President of Academic Affairs CTC

Columbus Fire and EMS hopes this gift truly is the gift that keeps on giving, as they look to fill a much needed void city and state wide.

“One of the issues that we have is that we don’t have enough diesel mechanics, so we feel like if we can support the program here at Columbus Technical College maybe it’s a step in the right direction.” Chief John Shull – Columbus Fire and EMS, Division Chief

They say the jobs are here locally and as they work to close the gap on diesel mechanics, they hope to keep students local post graduation.

“The most important part is knowing that the community is looking out for us and trying to make sure we can achieve our mission of putting our students to work in our region.” David Kuipers – Vice President of Academic Affairs CTC

The department is providing a hopeful solution to a citywide shortage.