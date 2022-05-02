Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The stray showers and storms are arriving late each day through Tuesday. The morning overcast and mist will stave off afternoon storms and the shortwave disturbances will time out later each day.

The readings will warm up considerably and feel very warm to hot with a few 90s easily, now through Thursday. The front that has been stalled towards our north will trigger widespread showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

WEATHER AWARE Friday: The timing now looks to be late morning through late evening. The set-up is from a strong pacific storm with cooler air and a strong mid-latitude low-pressure system across the Plains.

There will be snow across the mid-section of the country and the set-up for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes across the region here locally.