The Hotel at Auburn University achieves AAA Four Diamond rating

AUBURN, Ala. – The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, an Ithaka Hospitality Partners managed property owned by Auburn University, has achieved the coveted AAA Four Diamond Rating, placing it among the best in the country according to the organization’s high inspection standards.

AAA’s Diamond Rating is one of the few hotel appraisal systems that relies on physical evaluations. Four Diamond hotels account for just 6.3 percent of the more than 27,000 AAA-inspected and approved Diamond Rated hotels, assessed on comfort, cleanliness, security and available services and amenities. The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center is one of only a select few properties in the state of Alabama, and the only in Auburn, to attain this coveted rating.

Named by Auburn University President Jay Gogue as “The front door to Auburn” when he first arrived on campus, The Hotel at Auburn University provides a competitive advantage for the University. The Hotel welcomes prospective students and their parents, faculty, staff, athletes, speakers, members of the media and donors to campus with the grace and hospitality of a classic Southern town in a beautiful, luxury hotel with superior service.

Moreover, the Hotel serves as a teaching facility for Auburn University’s Hospitality Management Program, providing students with invaluable hands-on experiences. Students within the Program will now have the opportunity to learn in one of only five Four Diamond teaching facilities in the country.

The Hotel plays an equally important role for the City of Auburn, serving as host to representatives from domestic and international companies considering Auburn as a new or additional home for their businesses. These guests are able to experience everything Auburn has to offer, right at the Hotel’s doorstep, setting the tone for the trip.

Additionally, the local community has embraced The Hotel at Auburn University as the social center of town. The newly renovated Dixon Conference Center has hosted every major ball, gala, and fundraiser imaginable, as well as many weddings, reunions and parties over the years.

Ariccia Cucina Italiana and Piccolo Jazz Lounge are a big part of the area’s thriving restaurant and food scene, with Chefs Leonardo Maurelli III and Miguel Figueroa at the helm.

“We enjoy a wonderful partnership with Auburn University. Without their commitment and support, this Four Diamond rating would not have been possible. We are thrilled,” said Hans van der Reijden, Ithaka Hospitality Partners Founder and CEO. “What excites me the most about this award is that our team members are recognized for the exceptional service they’ve given to our guests, our University and our community.”

“Our Auburn Hospitality Management students have the unique opportunity to learn the best practices in hospitality at The Hotel at Auburn University, a true diamond standard of the industry,” said Dr. Susan Hubbard, Dean of the Auburn University College of Human Sciences. “The invaluable lessons learned in the classroom, paired with the premium service experience gained at the Hotel, give our Hospitality Management students a competitive edge in the flourishing hospitality industry. This is a much-deserved accolade for Ithaka Hospitality Partners and the entire Hotel at Auburn University team.”

The Hotel was informed of its Four Diamond Rating in a July 3 letter from Michael Petrone, of AAA. “We are proud to acknowledge The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center as one of North America’s most select accommodations,” he said.“Congratulations to you and your team for attaining the coveted Four Diamond Rating!”

The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, located just a short walk from downtown Auburn and Auburn University, boasts 236 guestrooms and suites, as well as 27,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space. Additionally, the Hotel is located adjacent to the new South College parking deck.

Ithaka Hospitality Partners is a hospitality management company, focused on all aspects of hotel management as well as special event and catering management. Ithaka consults with properties to deliver strategic and tactical methods to achieve overall profitability, guest satisfaction and employee engagement. Additionally, Ithaka works with the Hospitality Management Program at Auburn University to educate students in the classroom by partnering with faculty in a variety of competencies within the Hospitality Management Program.