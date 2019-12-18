The House is coming close to a verdict on the impeachment articles

Washington, DC (WRBL)- The House of Representatives is expected to vote tomorrow on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. If approved by two-thirds of the House tomorrow, Mr. Trump will become the third president in U-S history to be impeached.

The historical significance of this vote is not lost on local political leaders and activists. Muscogee County Republican Party Chairman Alton Russell remains optimistic about the Presidents political future.

“Whenever it goes to the floor they have enough votes to impeach him,” Russell said. “And then, I think when it goes to the Senate, or whatever happens there, will be that he won’t get convicted and he will be re-elected.”

Protesters lined the streets in front of the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road today. They carried signs, making their displeasure with the President felt as cars drove by.

“We do need to impeach this President,” said Ruth Hill of Indivisible of Columbus. “I hope that the Senate does its job by providing a fair trial, making sure that our President is held accountable for the many crimes that he committed.”

If the House impeaches Trump, the Senate will hold a trial to consider if he should be removed from office.

The Impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump was initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a whistleblower alleged Trump may have abused the power of presidency.

Allegedly, President Trump withheld military aid in attempt to pressure newly elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.