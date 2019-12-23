The Housing Authority appoints a new face to replace longtime CEO Len Williams

A New Year will bring a new face to represent the affordable housing community in Columbus.

After 45 years of public service,19 of those with The Housing Authority, current Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Len Williams will retire and current Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Walters will take his place.

Lisa Walters has served as the chief operating officer for the last two years and has been with the Housing Authority for over 20 years.

Walters says she plans to continue serving residents and the community by focusing on the shortage of public housing. She says in the next 10 years she hopes to see more affordable housing throughout Columbus.

“There’s so many people that do not have housing that they can afford. It’s just important for the residents to have plenty of choices for a good place to live. A good and safe place to live,” Walters said.

She will take over as CEO on July first. Williams plans to still work with at the Housing Authority, but only a few days a week.