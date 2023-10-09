COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — More than 200 of the world’s best freestyle kayakers are in downtown Columbus this week for the International Canoe Federation world championships.

The 204 world-class athletes come from 20 countries and six continents.

They are competing on a wave just off the Chattahoochee Riverwalk on the Georgia side. The competition starts on Oct. 9 and concludes on Oct. 14. The event starts at 9 in the morning and should be over by 3 p.m. each day.

Freestyle kayakers compete in smaller boats and basically surf the wave. They perform tricks much like a competition snowboarder would.

The event is open to the public and free. There is stadium seating on the wave-shaper island just below the Eagle & Phenix condos on 12th Street. The event can also be seen from the Georgia riverbank on Bay Avenue just below the Synovus building.

Here’s a link to the ICF site to keep up with the event in real-time