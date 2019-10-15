The inaugural First Responder’s Crisis Fund Rodeo set for West Point this weekend

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) If you love the rodeo and contributing to a great cause, you’ll want to travel to West Point this weekend.

The inaugural First Responder’s Crisis Fund Rodeo is scheduled this Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 at 418 2nd Avenue, West Point, Georgia. The rodeo kicks off both nights at 8 pm.

The First Responder’s Crisis Fund is a non-profit organization. The Oubre Rodeo Company was instrumental in founding it. Jamie Oubre is the wife of a LaGrange firefighter and her father-in-law owns the rodeo company.

The organization’s goal is to help first responders receive help and assistance when they need it.

The establishment of The First Responder’s Crisis Fund comes after six LaGrange firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire on Labor Day 2018. Four of the six firefighters sustained severe injuries and had long roads to recovery.

The community rallied around the firefighters—and The First Responder’s Crisis Fund is just another way locals want to demonstrate how much they value those who put their lives on the line daily to protect the public.