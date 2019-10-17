THE LATEST: 1 of 2 questioned in abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney released on bond in unrelated case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

11 a.m.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, one of the two individuals taken in for questioning in relation to the abduction of Cupcake but charged in an unrelated case, has been released on bond.

Stallworth, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child pornography with the intent to distribute. According to Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, images of underage girls were found on Stallworth’s phone.

He was held on a $500,000 bond. According to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer, he posted bond and was released at 3:22 a.m. Thursday.

How Stallworth posted bond remains unclear. In court documents filed Thursday to appoint a lawyer for him, District Judge Katrina Ross wrote that Stallworth was indigent and was “without funds and unable to employ counsel.” Emory Anthony has been appointed as Stallworth’s attorney.

Stallworth’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

Derick Irisha Brown, 29, is also a person of interest in the Cupcake case and is being held in jail without bond. Brown is the center of a separate case where she is charged with kidnapping her three children from DHR at gunpoint last year after losing custody of them.

—

10 a.m.

Day 5 in the search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

The Jefferson County Commission has approved $8,000 to be added to the $20,000 CrimeStoppers reward for information that could lead to the recovery of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. With the addition of a $5,000 reward provided by the office of Gov. Kay Ivey, the reward totals $33,000.

Lashunda Scales, District 1, stated, “The commission’s desire is to support law enforcement by way of Crime Stoppers for the safe return of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.”

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.

