The Latest: Saudis say Iran arms likely used in oil attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf and the fallout after weekend attack claimed by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia (all times local):

Global oil prices are 10% higher after an attack on the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.

Benchmark Brent crude is trading at $66.29 a barrel, up $6.07, or 10.1%, after spiking 20% in the first moments of trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose $5.30, or 9.7%, to $60.15 a barrel.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks Saturday, saying they launched 10 drones that caused the extensive damage. However, the U.S. released satellite images overnight that it says contain evidence showing that the attacks came from either Iraq or Iran.

Some oil industry experts believe that commodity investors had failed to consider the risk of the heightened tensions in the Middle East. Analysts for Goldman Sachs say the attacks could add anywhere from $3 to more than $15 to the cost for a barrel of oil, depending on how much production Saudi Arabia loses and for how long.