The Latest: Thousands without power as Dorian eyes Carolinas

Tens of thousands are without power as Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring damaging winds and life-threatening storm surges along a large portion of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center said early Thursday that rising water moving inland from the coastline is expected to last over the next 36 hours.

Dorian, again a Category 3 storm, is about 105 miles (168 kilometers) south southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). It was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph) off the coast.

Over 16,800 in Charleston County and over 6,800 in Beaufort County are without power, according to Dominion Energy. Berkeley Electric Cooperative reports another 4,900 in Charleston County.

Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina Thursday morning with some fluctuations in intensity, followed by slow weakening through Saturday.