The Latest: U.S.-Syria outpost vacated after coming under fire

BEIRUT (AP) – U.S. officials say an American outpost in northeastern Syria has been vacated after coming under fire from Turkish artillery.

The officials say a number of U.S. troops left their post on a hill outside the town of Kobane after it came under fire. The officials say a large base in the town has not been affected by the shelling.

Turkey says it didn’t target the U.S. outpost but was responding to fire from Kurdish groups nearby.

The officials say they expect the evacuation to be temporary.

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to face bipartisan backlash for withdrawing troops from northern Syria.