The Lee County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate missing Smiths Station woman

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 22-year-old Arin Serita Leigh Manning of Smiths, Alabama.

Ms. Manning left her residence on foot located in the 500 Block of Lee Rd 243 Smiths, Alabama on January 16, 2020. It is believed she was heading to Columbus, Georgia. Ms. Manning is approximately 5’7″, 220 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan jacket and gray sweatpants.

If you know of the whereabouts of Arin Manning please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.