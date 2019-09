GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Aquarium is now set to open on April 30, 2020.

The Sun Herald reports that the opening date for the Gulfport attraction was announced at the recent Splash Bash fundraiser for the aquarium.

Aquarium supporters are aiming to raise $10 million so the aquarium can open debt-free. The aquarium will include a 360-degree tunnel where sharks, rays and other ocean life will swim around visitors.