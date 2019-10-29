The Modern Free and Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. plans big 102nd birthday bash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The Modern Free & Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. plans several days of celebration to observe its 102nd birthday!

You’re invited to partake in the fun and fellowship.

Ann T. Porter, Past Supreme Grand Worthy Matron, joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the observances.

Below is a list of events.

Thursday, October 31:

Registration: Modern Free Office – opens 8:30 am daily

Tailgating & Vendor Set-up – opens at 5:00 pm

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Modern-Free Fish Fry Fellowship, Modern Free Complex – On the grounds

7:00 pm – Until – Fellowship & Game Night, Modern Free Complex- Main Auditorium

Friday, November 1:

Registration: Modern Free Office – Opens at 8:30 am

8:30 am – 10:30 am – WSOJ Business Meeting

9:00 am – 12:00 pm – 33nd Supreme Council

10:00 am – Modern Free Outreach (See committee for list of events)

11:30 am- WSOJ High Tea Party @ Auditorium Annex

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm – Mid-Winter Encampment Planning Committee

6:00 pm – Parade Entry Deadline

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Spiritual Services @ Gaines Chapel AME Church, 911 Dillingham Street, Phenix City, Alabama 36874. Dress is business. Colors are burnt orange and brown

9:30 pm – Until – Old Town Road Western Dance & Chili Cook-Off – Modern Free Complex, Entertainment @ Auditorium Featuring “Line Dance” Contest

Saturday, November 2:

Registration: Modern Free Office – opens at 8:30 am

11:00 am – Parade Line-Up @ 3rd Avenue & 10th Street

12:00 pm – Parade Processional Begins

2:00 pm – After Parade & Awards Ceremony

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm – WSOJ Business Meeting (Cont’d)

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Birthday Dinner Buffet, Modern Free Complex Auditorium

9:00 pm – Until – Birthday Party Celebration, Modern Free Complex Auditorium

Sunday, November 3:

Attend the church of your choice with your Brothers and Sisters