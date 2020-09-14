The National Infantry Museum honors fallen soldiers and their families during the Global War on Terrorism Memorial

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The National Infantry Museum held its annual Global War on Terrorism Memorial Saturday.

Each year following the Anniversary of September 11, 2001, the National Infantry Museum recognizes those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On September 2001, more than 7,000 soldiers and Marines gave their lives in the Global War on Terrorism.

In an early morning ceremony, military leaders honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve their country.

Gold stars, who are the family members of the fallen soldiers also gathered to see their loved one names embedded on the memorial wall.

“My son is specialist Joey Graves he was 21 years old when he was killed, he actually joined the Army through the delayed entry program. One of the fondest memories that I have of him is that, three weeks before he was deployed he was able to be the best man at my wedding. So that was the last time that my family saw him and that my friends saw him,” said Kevin Graves.

The memorial is rededicated each year on the Saturday following Labor Day to honor the men and women who have served.