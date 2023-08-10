Real Time Perseid from September 8, 2018. Credit: Till Credner, AlltheSky.com

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Perseid Meteor Shower is perhaps one of the best meteor showers of the year due to its high rates. Weather permitting, you may be able to see a few striking through the sky this weekend.

Every year between July 17 and August 24, Earth passes through the debris path of Comet Swift-Tuttle. As this happens, the debris from the comet collides with Earth’s atmosphere and produces a dazzling show known as the Perseid meteor shower

The peak, when Earth crosses through the dustiest part of the debris field, is when you’ll be able to see the greatest amount of meteors in a short time. During this time we tend to average about 60 meteors per hour, but on years without moonlight this number can range between 150-200 meteors per hour.

This year’s peak will be Aug. 12-Aug. 13, with us averaging about 60 meteors per hour. Moonlight should not be a factor as only 10% of the Waning Crescent moon will be visible

How to view