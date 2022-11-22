Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – “No Shave November” is an annual movement where men will allow their facial hair to grow. Some may think it’s just a time to ease on their usual grooming routines. However there is a purpose behind this movement, to raise awareness among men about men’s health and prostate cancer. There’s a very high probability that a man will get diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.



“1 in 2 men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. It is extremely important to understand your risks,” said Abby Mitchell, a Senior Development Manager with the American Cancer Society.



Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, just behind skin cancer. While the probability is so high for men to get a cancer diagnosis, it can still be overwhelming to hear that news.



“I believe that a lot of people experience that disbelief. This is not happening to me. They try to pretend this isn’t happening,” said Mitchell.



If a positive diagnosis hits you, Mitchell says finding out reliable information from a website like www.cancer.org is a great place to start.



“Having the website, having the 800 number that you can call, and talk to a live person with questions about your medications, questions about your diagnosis, about your side effects that you might be having. If you just want someone to talk to because it’s been a rough day. Or your family doesn’t live nearby, or your care giver and is driving you crazy. You just need someone else to talk to. We’re here for you,” said Mitchell.



Some guidelines for men about cancer screenings, men should get their cancer screenings depending on their health risks between the ages of 40-50. One thing that could help men getting more comfortable with getting their screenings is talking about their health with their peers.



“Girls have no problem calling their other girls to make sure they’ve had their mammograms. Men need to make sure that it’s more common place. Find out from your golf buddies. Talk to your golf buddies, your small group at church, your coworkers. Even if you’re that sounding board. You’re the one saying ‘Hey how old are you? Has anyone in your family been affected?’ Not everyone is going to think about it,” said Mitchell.

For more information about prostate cancer or any other cancers you can click here: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/prostate-cancer.html