The rising of ‘Brotox:’ Growing number of men using Botox treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just imagine if there is a way to look and feel younger without much effort or time. Tapping a little juice from the fountain of youth is something that women have been doing for years, and now men are joining in the growing trend of using Botox to remedy the signs of aging.

Tommy Cosgrove uses Botox regularly, “I’m trying to avoid any type of surgical procedure. So that’s where an injectable or Botox or something like that actually helps.”

And so are more and more men. Dr. Daniel Rousse from Birmingham plastic surgery says that now men are no longer afraid to admit it, “they realize that they also want to look and feel their best. Many men do it for reasons involving their work. They’re executives or they’re just out in the public and just want to look their best. They’re also becoming more and more interested in either surgery or the noninvasive procedures that we do.”

According to the latest study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 400,000 more men have started requesting injections in the past 5 years. “And it continues to grow,” adds Dr. Rousso, “It’s one of those things that is relatively easy for patients to do. There’s really no down time for them so there are a lot of patients who are really interested in this and we’re seeing many more men become interested in this as well.”

Cosgrove says it’s another way that the hard working male population can maintain a healthy and youthful appearance. “When I turned 40 that’s kind of what kicked all of this off, you can’t really outrun the date on your driver’s license. The person looking back in the mirror is not the person you feel like.”

For many guys like Cosgrave that helps turn the frown line upside down. Dr. Rousso says that the average age of a man that he sees on a regular basis is in his 40s. That’s compared to women in their 30’s who are deciding to use injections. Depending on the amount of Botox used, it can cost you somewhere between $300 to $1000.

Dr. Rousso recommends going into a certified physician’s office for injections of any kind. He says if you do decide to go to a party, ask questions and do your research. It’s important to know who is administering the injections and what ingredients are being used before putting it into your body.