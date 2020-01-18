The Smithsonian comes to Cuthbert this weekend with traveling exhibit

The Smithsonian “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit in Cuthberg, Georgia (photo: provided by Andrew College, Cuthbert)

The Smithsonian comes to Cuthbert, Ga. this weekend with a traveling exhibit exploring the evolving landscape of rural America during the last century.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” explores many themes important to Georgians today, including identity, land, community, persistence and managing change.

The award-winning program is a partnership between the Smithsonian Institute and Georgia Humanities. Andrew College is hosting the event.

Crossroads will be on display Jan. 18 through Feb. 29 at 72 Dawson Street on the square, a building owned by the college. Local displays will join the exhibit, featuring the area’s agriculture, timber, power, Native American history and religion.

The exhibit will be open Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday 2 to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Other hours are available on request.

Expanding on the exhibits narratives is a series of events running through February. There will also be a local photography competition.

Lecture: Changes in Government and Community: Thursday, Jan. 30, 1:30 p.m., Liddie Murphy Theatre, Old Main, Andrew College, 501 College Street, Cuthbert

Lecture: Agriculture, Forestry/Timber: Saturday, Feb. 8, Shellman Depot, 58 Park Avenue, breakfast at 9 a.m.; lecture to follow

Historic Music Performance: Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 51 Court Street, Cuthbert

Henderson House Museum: Open Monday through Wednesday, 2 – 4 p.m.; Thursday, 4 – 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 338 Andrew Street, Cuthbert

Permanent Exhibits: featuring medical history, the Civil War, and the African American community in the mid-1850s’ Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 51 Court Street, Cuthbert

All events are free and open to the public.

To contribute your time or dollars to the project’s success, or for more information, call (229) 732-5990.