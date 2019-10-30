The Stars of “Black and Blue”

(CBS News)--Twitter is halting all political advertisements across its social media platform starting late next month, founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday. "Political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey said in a series of tweets.

"A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money," he said.