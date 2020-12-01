The sub-freezing readings return in the morning, then we warm before Friday’s storm

The sun and cold morning will continue but we’ll see afternoon high readings return to the First Alert Forecast. A weak ridge builds back into the region mid-week ahead of another cold front that will make its way her on Friday.

This cold front will track across Alabama Friday morning and will bring afternoon showers and a few pop-up storms in our southern counties. This doesn’t have a severe weather set-up but WE NEED TO WATCH and it will move in and out quickly. This means we’ll clear out in time for the weekend.

Don’t expect to have much cold with this system, in fact we’ll be pushing upper 50s for highs to near 60 and overnight low readings dip to the upper 30s.

The very extended forecast will be interesting to watch for another deep (cold) trough (low pressure), which points to another winter-like pattern.