The sunshine continues to brighten our day and a warmer Christmas forecast ahead

6PM Weather

5PM Weather

The forecast continues high and dry, with high pressure being the dominant feature in the forecast. This means we will remain sunny to partly sunny through Christmas. Readings each day will climb from the mid to upper 60s. Christmas Day we will warm into the lower 70s.

And of course, we are always looking for the next chance for rain or unsettled weather. The next cool front enters the region next Tuesday and Wednesday but has little energy or strength that will trigger a few showers but not widespread.