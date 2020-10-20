The Urban League of Greater Columbus partners with local organizations to provide free rides to the polls

Local organizations are teaming up to make sure as many people as possible are getting out to vote this election. Phone lines at the Urban League of Greater Columbus are open for people to call in need of a ride to cast their ballot.

Susan Cooper with the Urban League says they are partnering with several churches and other organizations to pick up voters at their homes and to take them back afterwards. Cooper says the last presidential election they took around 450 voters to the polls.

She says every election it’s their goal to make sure they are reaching undeserved communities throughout the entire election process.

“It’s extremely important that everyone has access to exercise their most basic right and that’s the right to vote. We want to remove all barriers, all obstacles, and where it pertains to transportation we want to make sure those people who need it the most can call the Urban League and count on a community united,” Cooper said.

George Moore is the pastor of Greater St. Marks AME church and this is his first year participating. He says this election is extremely important and a car shouldn’t be a reason to keep voters away.

“Better roads which is our infrastructure is on the ballot, improved housing is on the ballot so we have much on the ballot that we need to be out voting and be involved in what’s going on that will make our community, our city, state our world a better place,” Moore said.

Cooper says the pandemic isn’t going to limit how many people they plan to help. They’re just going to make more precautions to keep voters safe.

Seats will be wiped down between each ride, personal protective equipment will be made available and they’re also going to practice social distancing.

According to the Muscogee County Elections and Registrations office, over 13,000 people have voted in person since early voting started.