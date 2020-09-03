The VA’s Home Based Primary Care program goes virtual to help homebound veterans

Instead of making house calls, nurses are using a different way to care for home-bound patients. Phone and Facetime calls are the new norm for many veterans seeking care through the VA’s Home Based Primary Care program.

The program helps veterans with physical therapy, counseling, and other health care needs, but now it’s all being done virtually.

“Usually I get to read their expression, or you have a family member there that would kind of pull you to the side and say,’No, he’s feeling much worse than what he will say,” Evans said.

Connie Thornton says when the pandemic started she saw a change in her husband.

“He got silent for a while and I called Ms. Evans and I said, ‘He’s silent and I prayed.’ She gave me some advice. I went back and I talked and he began to feel like his self again,” Thornton said.

Thorton says without the calls, she doesn’t know how she would’ve gotten through the pandemic. Her husband, Retired First Sergeant Roy Thorton says the program has been very comforting to him during the pandemic, but he still prefers home visits.

“Phones are good, but when you can actually come out and you can talk to them and you can see them you can feel their concern for the person. To me, I rather for them to come out because they do a great job,” Ret. First Sergeant Thornton said.

To make sure clients aren’t falling into depression, Evans says nurses are calling more frequently.

“Having to do it over the phone, I find that it works better if I take more time and we talk a little longer and usually they’ll begin to open up and share what the challenges are,”Evans said.

If a client needs additional assistance, the home-care provider arranges transportation to a nearby clinic