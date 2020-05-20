The Venetian offers first responders, essential workers one free night stay at hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian in Las Vegas wants to give back, so the hotel and casino is offering one free night stay at the hotel to first responders and essential workers before the end of the year.
Below is a list of everyone eligible:
- Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
- Healthcare services
- Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
- Public utilities
- Trash collection
- Home maintenance/repair services
- Auto repair services & trucking service centers
- Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
- Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
- Post offices & shipping outlets
- Gas stations & truck stops
- Banks & financial institutions
- Veterinary services & pet stores
- Laundromats & dry cleaners
- Food processing
- Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
- Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
- Public transportation
- Air transportation
- Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
- Educators, childcare centers and daycares
For more on The Venetian’s special offer, go here.