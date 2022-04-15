Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)–WEATHER AWARE Saturday AM: 6 AM-2 PM window is broad but will cover between the two model blends. The forecast is still on track for a storm complex breaking away from the main Jetstream farther north and sending this strong wave (MCS) of long-lived showers and storms across the region.

This will bring coverage for heavy rainfall and anywhere along the line for damaging wind and hail as the primary threat.

I would suspect if any strengthening happens in the morning a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Box will be issued.

Sunday Weather Aware PM with another front and low-pressure system moving west to east in an environment that will remain humid and mild in the afternoon. This unsettled pattern remains through Monday until we clear nicely next week.