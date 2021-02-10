 

‘The world needed a laugh’: Attorney from viral kitten video speaks out

(NEXSTAR) – In his near 40 years of practicing law, Texas attorney Rod Ponton has never experienced a day quite like Tuesday.

The lawyer went viral after a video surfaced of him unable to remove a kitten filter from his Zoom profile during online court proceedings.

“I’m live, I’m not a cat!” he says in a now-infamous line from the video.

Ponton, who is the county attorney for Presidio County, said his phone has been ringing “nonstop” since his newfound fame.

“Within an hour and a half of that hearing, I started getting phone calls from around the country,” he recalled. “I didn’t know if I was in trouble.”

“By that time, as we say in Texas, the toothpaste was out of the tube.”

Ponton is taking his viral fame in stride. And the world is certainly laughing with him.

“It feels great,” he said. “The world needed a laugh to let out a collective sigh of relief.”

When asked what he would do with his newly minted celebrity, Ponton didn’t hesitate: “Keep making people laugh.”

The YouTube video of the kitten mishap, which you can view above, has been seen over 5 million times.

