 

The worst — and best — states for driving

File photo of traffic. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you live in Texas, you’re in luck. According to a new ranking of the best and worst states for driving, the Lone Star state comes out on top.

WalletHub, a Washington, D.C.-based personal finance site, ranked the state’s 31 different indicators, including traffic, safety and cost of ownership and maintenance.

Texas, which scored especially high in access to vehicles and maintenance, was followed close behind by Indiana, North Carolina and Iowa.

The worst states for driving, according to the ranking, are all located on the West Coast: Hawaii, California and Washington. These states scored poorly in traffic and infrastructure, as well as cost of ownership and maintenance.

You can see the full ranking here.

Overall, the U.S. does fairly well in terms of road quality, coming in at #17 on the World Economics Forum ranking.

As for overall congestion, the U.S. saw a reduction of 13.9 percent for cumulative travel on roads in 2020, as of October of the same year. The year prior, U.S. congestion cost U.S. drivers a reported $88 billion, as well as 99 hours of sitting in traffic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

