There are many ways to beat this heat during the dog days of summer

The forecast looks good for most outdoor activities this weekend, especially out at the Lakes. At this time, with the mid 90s in this First Alert Forecast there will be more heat than coverage for rainfall, until a bit more lift to the region on Sunday, perhaps bringing isolated afternoon storms.

The heat is the main story in this forecast. Mid 90s, with a few climbing just above for the day and overnight lows will dip into the lower to mid-70s.

Next week there will be a slight bump-up for sporadic afternoon showers and storms. We are still focused on the end of the month watching more activity off the coast of Africa or waves in the tropical Atlantic.