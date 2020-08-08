There are many ways to beat this heat during the dog days of summer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast looks good for most outdoor activities this weekend, especially out at the Lakes. At this time, with the mid 90s in this First Alert Forecast there will be more heat than coverage for rainfall, until a bit more lift to the region on Sunday, perhaps bringing isolated afternoon storms.  

The heat is the main story in this forecast. Mid 90s, with a few climbing just above for the day and overnight lows will dip into the lower to mid-70s.

Next week there will be a slight bump-up for sporadic afternoon showers and storms. We are still focused on the end of the month watching more activity off the coast of Africa or waves in the tropical Atlantic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 94° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 73°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories