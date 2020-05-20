There will be 10,000 less flags at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Memorial Day

Fort Mitchell National Cemetery has been part of the Chattahoochee Valley landscape for 33 years.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, this Memorial Day will look different at the national cemetery.

Memorial Day honors those who served and given the ultimate sacrifice. Part of the tradition is flags — thousands and thousands of flags. American flags mark the gravesites of the men and women buried at Fort Mitchell.

On the Saturday before Memorial Day, hundreds of volunteers from Boy Scouts to active duty soldiers show up here to place the flags.

Not this year.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the Veterans Administration has made what it calls “the difficult decision to not host public events for Memorial Day, including the mass placement and retrieval of grave site flags by any groups.”

This is for all national cemeteries. Not just Fort Mitchell.

“As with so many things in this COVID-19 era because of the desire for safety for those who come out here and visit and for those who work here, it’s going to be different than it is in normal years,” said Todd Newkirk, assistant director at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. “But it’s not going to keep us from honoring those who are buried here. It may be different, but it will be safe and it will honor those who come before us. That’s what Memorial Day is here for and we are going to take care of our veterans.”

The cemetery will be open for people to visit the grave sites, but there will not be the traditional large ceremony and flags.

“We will have a private ceremony where we will dedicate a wreath,” Newkirk said. “But there will be no individual flags being placed on all the gravesites. Family members can come and place a flag on their veterans gravesite, as live flowers, any time they like.”

The flags donated by families will be on display along the Avenue of Flags entering the cemetery off Alabama Highway 165.