(WHNT) — A new ranking by U.S. News & World Report lists the best public high schools across the State of Alabama – including several here in the Tennessee Valley.
The website based their ranking on a 6-point scale measuring college readiness, curriculum breadth, proficiency and performance in state assessments, the performance of underserved students, and graduation rate.
Here are the top 20 public high schools, according to the 2022 ranking by U.S. News & World Report:
1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
- Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Public Schools
- Ranked #17 nationally
2. New Century Tech Demo High School
- Huntsville, Ala. | Huntsville City Schools
- Ranked #166 nationally
3. Mountain Brook High School
- Mountain Brook, Ala. | Mountain Brook City Schools
- Ranked #200 nationally
4. Vestavia Hills High School
- Vestavia Hills, Ala. | Vestavia Hills City Schools
- Ranked #669 nationally
5. Homewood High School
- Homewood, Ala. | Homewood City Schools
- Ranked #699 nationally
6. Bob Jones High School
- Madison, Ala. | Madison City Schools
- Ranked #784 nationally
7. James Clemens High School
- Madison, Ala. | Madison City Schools
- Ranked #879 nationally
8. Spain Park High School
- Hoover, Ala. | Hoover City Schools
- Ranked #1,054 nationally
9. Oak Mountain High School
- Birmingham, Ala. | Shelby County Schools
- Ranked #1,148 nationally
10. Fairhope High School
- Fairhope, Ala. | Baldwin County Public Schools
- Ranked #1,320 nationally
11. Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
- Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Public Schools
- Ranked #1,321 nationally
12. Arab High School
- Arab, Ala. | Arab City Schools
- Ranked #1,382 nationally
13. Ramsay High School
- Birmingham, Ala. | Birmingham City Schools
- Ranked #1,435 nationally
14. Hartselle High School
- Hartselle, Ala. | Hartselle City Schools
- Ranked #1,446 nationally
15. Auburn High School
- Auburn, Ala. | Auburn City Schools
- Ranked #1,579 nationally
16. Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Trussville, Ala. | Trussville City Schools
- Ranked #1,603 nationally
17. Huntsville High School
- Huntsville, Ala. | Huntsville City School
- Ranked #1,719 nationally
18. Cullman High School
- Cullman, Ala. | Cullman City Schools
- Ranked #1,724 nationally
19. Helena High School
- Helena, Ala. | Shelby County Schools
- Ranked #1,781 nationally
20. Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Public Schools
- Ranked #1,928 nationally
To see the full ranking of Alabama’s public high schools, visit U.S. News & World Report here.