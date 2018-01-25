THINC students teach CPR and safety to elementary school

Young learners at Berta Weathersbee Elementary now know exactly what to do when an emergency happens. That is thanks to students in Ms. Sharell Lewis’ Introduction to Health Science course at THINC College and Career Academy.

Their main goal was to teach students about safety, emergency preparedness and CPR. Ms. Lewis’ main goal was to challenge her students to create a project that would resonate outside the classroom.

Torielizabeth Camp, a junior at THINC and Troup High, said, “It is important to teach young kids techniques and information that can be helpful in situations where an adult might not be present or responsive. We know the group we had today are young, but it is never too early to teach safety.”