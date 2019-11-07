Third annual Community Thanksgiving Service planned in Opelika on November 18!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- You’re invited to attend the annual Community Thanksgiving Service in the Shady Grove area!

Pastor Ken Stover, of Shady Grove Christian Church in Opelika, joined News 3’s Greg Loyd to discuss the third annual service that will be followed by a covered dish meal.

All are invited to this event! It’s a non-denominational gratitude observance ahead of Thanksgiving, a time to be thankful and meet new friends!

This year, Mt. Zion AME Church, located at 5058 US Hwy 29 North in Opelika, Alabama, will host the event. It starts at 6:30 pm Central time on Monday, November 18!