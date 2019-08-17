The American Cancer Society took advantage of the beautiful weather this afternoon to hold their third annual Lake Harding Poker Run in Fortson, Georgia.

Steven Kennedy, one of the people responsible for starting the event says a group of people got together and decided to hold an event that allowed people to play poker on the water calling it a poker run.

Today was their third annual run.

About 70 boats registered to get on the water and more folks showed up just to have a good time but it was all in the spirit of giving back to the American Cancer Society. Kennedy says they didn’t even know what a poker run on the water was.. much less on land.

Now, they know.

“A poker run is almost like playing a hand of cards. The best five cards, give you the best poker hand.. and as you ride around Lake Harding today to various stops that are sponsored stops, you’ll pick one card at each stop and at the end of the run the best five-card poker hand wins the cash,” Kennedy says.

Each boat stopped at seven sponsored locations. The winner won 500 dollars in cash and the second-place winner received 300 dollars cash. They also had trophies and prizes to give away.

Even if you didn’t want to play poker, you could still win a prize for best-decorated boat or best-decorated stop.

Kennedy says he believes they were going to raise more for the American Cancer Society this year than they had the previous years.





