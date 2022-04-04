COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in a murder that happened in May 2020. According to police, Ahmad Turner Jr. was arrested in connection to the murder of Lamarion Wright. Wright, 16, was shot and killed on May 12, 2020.

According to police, at 3:00 p.m. on May 12, 2020, following reports of gunfire, officers responded to building 112 of Wilson Apartment, located in then 3400 block 8th Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found Wright, who had been shot. Emergency Medical Services attempted to save Wright, but were unable to, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

A murder warrant was issued for the arrest of Turner on Aug. 13, 2020, in connection to the shooting of Wright.

Turner was later arrested in Dublin, Ga. He was transported back to Columbus on April 3, 2022.

Turner is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on April 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.

According to police two others have been arrested in connection to Wright’s murder. Police said a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male turned themselves into police in May 2020.