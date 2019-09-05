Third murder suspect Anna Stecenko pleads not guilty to killing aspiring rap artist

The third suspect arrested, in connection to the murder of a community rap artist made an appearance in Recorder’s Court.

20-year-old-Anna Stecenko pled not guilty to tampering with evidence and the murder of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams on August 1st.

Homicide Detective Chance Hardy says units were called to the 3300 block on Wallace Drive where they found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died. Hardy says Stecenko was in the area 43 minutes before the shooting and lured the victim so he could be robbed.

The case is bound to Superior Court.