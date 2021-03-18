Third stimulus and SSI: What it means for Social Security recipients

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The U.S. Treasury has started sending out $1,400 payments as part of the recently passed American Rescue Plan — but what does that mean for people on Social Security and when will SSI recipients receive their stimulus check?

According to the IRS, the third round of economic stimulus, known to the Treasury as “EIP3”, will be “sent to people who didn’t file a return but receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs benefits. This is similar to the first and second rounds of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as EIP1 and EIP2.”

The IRS has not confirmed the official payment date. Social Security recipients will get the payment the same way they would normally receive Social Security benefits.

“For those who received EIP1 or EIP2 but don’t receive a payment via direct deposit, they will generally receive a check or, in some instances, a prepaid debit card (referred to as an “EIP Card). A payment will not be added to an existing EIP card mailed for the first or second round of stimulus payments,” the IRS says.

While the payment date for many recipients is March 17, a specific date for Social Security recipients has not been confirmed.

You can check the status of your payment using the IRS Get My Payment Tool.

The Treasury Department has sent out 90 million economic impact payments worth over $240 billion. Most of those payments were sent via direct deposits. The Treasury has also sent out over 150,000 checks worth $442 million.

No action is needed by most taxpayers to receive the payments, which will be automatic and similar to how people received their first and second round of economic impact payments in 2020.

The payments, which are being made to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, started with $1,200 payments in the first round last spring and $600 payments in the second round of payments in December.