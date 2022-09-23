HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s a new beginning for students at the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning marked the close of construction and the opening of classroom doors.

The three-story learning facility and residential hall for students attending from different counties have no bounds to the possibilities of STEM learning. Scholars can get hands-on experience in lessons like computer coding, machine welding, 3-D printing, and more.

“It’s great!” ASCTE junior Elliott Storey told News 19. “This new building is amazing, there’s so much room it’s awesome.”

Governor Kay Ivey called the school a “trailblazing and scientific innovation,” noting it is the only school in the United states that integrates the two STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, fields into all academic disciplines.

“Opportunities in STEM education across the state have continued to grow and this school will create a pipeline to close the gap that will fill the jobs still to come,” Ivey said.

Families were also able to tour the new campus and ask questions about future enrollment. Hillary Dunham, parent of an ASCTE freshman was thrilled about the possibilities at his new campus.

“I think that in this type of environment he’s going to be encouraged to be a creator,” Dunham explained. “They’re going to be able to experience things that none of us ever had and do jobs that probably don’t exist now.”

The school currently has 250 students enrolled, with 34% girls and 38% students of color. Future STEM leader Kendall Wright is excited to be an inspiration for young girls of color who aspire to study technology.

“It really is a growing and learning experience, especially at such a young age.” said Wright. “Very limited women and women of color are in that field and I am super glad that I’m able to display that and be that for future generations”