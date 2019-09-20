“This is my 11th year coming here:” Visitors honor heroes on National POW/MIA Day in Andersonville

Hundreds of guests gathered at the Andersonville National Historic Site this morning to honor those who served and never returned home on National POW/MIA Day.

Visitors listened to heartfelt stories from family members of soldiers who were either a prisoner of war or declared missing in action.

Guests were able to tour the Prisoner of War Museum. News 3 spoke with one woman who traveled from Orlando. She says her late husband Gerald was captured when his plane went down in 1944.

“I just can’t believe I have been so blessed to get the pieces from the plane that he was on and to meet so many wonderful people and this is my 11th year coming here if that tells you anything,” said Flo Walter, Attendee.

Walter says she has 24 pieces from the aircraft her husband was on which crashed near Munich, Germany.

She says her husband was on his 35th World War II mission at the time. He died in 2015.