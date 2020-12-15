 

‘This really happened’: Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Talia Naquin, WJW

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio restaurant is sharing how one customer made a difference for more than two dozen employees.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Toledo shared a photo of a receipt on Facebook for a weekend to-go order.

The customer, identified as “Billy,” left a $5,600 tip on an order that was rung up for a penny.

“What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees,” Chef Moussa Salloukh said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Billy wanted the tip to be split among the restaurant’s 28 staff members.

Salloukh said December is usually when the restaurant’s employees work extra and “guests tip generously,” but the pandemic has curtailed that this year.

“December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering,” he said. “With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated.”

Each employee will receive $200.

“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people,” Salloukh encouraged in the post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 56° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Rain
Rain 65% 52° 35°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 51° 30°

Friday

56° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 30°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 42°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 49% 59° 40°

Monday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
49°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
47°

46°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
46°

46°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

4 AM
Showers
37%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
41%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
47%
46°

45°

7 AM
Rain
64%
45°

45°

8 AM
Rain
66%
45°

44°

9 AM
Rain
63%
44°

45°

10 AM
Rain
61%
45°

46°

11 AM
Showers
59%
46°

48°

12 PM
Rain
62%
48°

50°

1 PM
Showers
55%
50°

50°

2 PM
Showers
48%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories