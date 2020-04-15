This Sunday, Auburn chef tries to “Beat Bobby Flay”

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – An east Alabama chef is taking on one of the biggest names in the culinary world, and we get to watch all the kitchen drama Sunday night.

David Bancroft is the Executive Chef/Partner of Acre Restaurant in Auburn, Alabama, and the family’s newest restaurant Bow and Arrow.

“A lot of y’all have asked, “When is David going to be on “Beat Bobby Flay”?! Well- here you go! Tune in to Food Network on Sunday night at 9pm CST to watch him take on Bobby Flay in “The Grill Fits the Bill,” shared his wife, Christin Bancroft.

Along with being a husband, father, and chef, Bancroft is a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist. He also competed in “Iron Chef Showdown” and won.

David was born in Alabama and is a die-hard Auburn fan. However, he was raised in Texas, where his love for cooking began at an early age. David’s passion for hunting and harvesting from earth has helped him and his team create an unbelievable fresh farm to table dining experience at his two Auburn restaurants.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bancroft family is doing its best to keep both restaurants operational by offering carry-out services while caring for employees and local medical heroes at East Alabama Medical Center by providing free meals and fundraising opportunities. This family truly loves Auburn. They are leading with their faith and servant hearts during these unprecedented times.

Indeed, David’s appearance on “Beat Bobby Flay” will be a much-needed distraction from the COVID-19 crisis as many in Alabamians gather around their TVs to cheer on the Southern boy – as he takes a chop at beating one of the best. Good luck, David! We believe in you as we believe in Auburn….and love it.