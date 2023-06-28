HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There is a sentence you will often hear at a writer’s conference, which says something to the effect of “the poets will save us.”

That phrase references that often art reflects our conscious and what is often not said in our culture.

After Elaine Poplin retired from her job as an educator, she did not go to the couch to quietly watch years tick off the calendar. As a mother, that really wasn’t going to work, and as an artist, she has much to say.

Poplin’s canvas is a quilt. And as she puts it now, her “Thoughts and Prayers” quilt is the loudest she has been.

The quilt does speak from a powerful point in our history. Names of those who have died in school shootings from Columbine to Nashville are delicately, and fiercely, stitched on the quilt.

Elaine’s story on the Thoughts and Prayers quilt is not accusatory or rooted in the conflict of our times. It’s a remembrance of those lost, and a reminder of the toll that school shootings take on the living who have to drill and prepare for something we all hope will never come.