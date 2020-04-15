Thousands await unemployment benefits; new online tool could help Alabamians navigate issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – If you’re concerned about when you’ll receive your Alabama unemployment check during the COVID-19 crisis, you’re not alone.

Keep in mind this is an unprecedented time for all of us, including the Alabama Department of Labor employees. For the entire year of 2019, there were 130,586 unemployment claims in Alabama. December of 2019, Alabama was enjoying record unemployment.

Then, came the pandemic.

Now, applications for the entire year of 2019 have doubled just one month into the COVID-19 crisis. Between March 16th and April 14th, there have been 286,188 claims filed by Alabamians out of work due to the virus.

The numbers show the Department of Labor is overwhelmed with processing claims.

News 3 spoke with Communications Director, Tara Hutchison, who says the agency understands you need your benefits. Hutchison says the agency is working to speed up their responses to your questions by deploying a new online tool to help you navigate claims.

“We get it; we understand exactly why you are frustrated. Please be patient, and we will get your questions answered and your claims processed,” said Hutchison.

Hutchison reiterates claims can take up to 21 days for the first payment of benefits, and that’s on a claim where there are no issues. If it does take you a few weeks to work out a claim, don’t be concerned you won’t get your full benefit. When payments do begin, they are retroactive back to the day you first lost your job.

“Don’t worry even if it takes 21 days we are going to pay multiple weeks, in that first payment so while you may not get it for three weeks, you will get three weeks of payments. They will go back and pay you to the date you lost your job,” explained Hutchinson.

Unemployment checks also include the $600 Federal Stimulus Benefit under the CARES act.

Hutchinson understands many are having a difficult time getting individual questions answered either by phone or online. She says soon; a new online resource will deploy to help.

“We are very close to launching a new tool we think will help tremendously. An online tool to help people track their claims, so they don’t have to call us for small bits of information. We understand those small bits of information are very important to the claimant. If we can allow them to access that information on their own online, it will help clear up the phone lines,” Hutchinson said.

The tool is expected to launch by the end of this week and can be found online at labor.alabama.gov. The COVID-19 tab is being updated daily with a wealth of information, answers to frequent questions, problems, and various federal and local programs available for families navigating the crisis.

To speed up receiving your benefits, Hutchinson recommends choosing the direct deposit option, and not the debit card option when filling out your claim.

“If you select debit card, then it takes an additional five to seven days because the card has to go into the mail to you. That adds a week to your wait. Direct Deposit means we can put it directly into your account,” Hutchison explained.

Employers can help, too, by filing on behalf of your laid-off workers allowing the Department of Labor to verify claims faster.

“If they are laying off their entire workforce or even a large section, the employer can go ahead and file claims on their employee’s behalf, and it will save time in the process,” shared Hutchison.

Hutchinson does expect the Department of Labor will launch the new online tool sometime this week. The resource should help Alabama families get timely answers to their claim questions. As soon as it’s ready, we will share the information with you online at WRBL.com.