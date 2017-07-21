Thousands expected to participate in Alabama Tax Free weekend

OPELIKA, Ala. — With school starting back in just a couple of weeks, many people are expected to participate in Alabama’s Tax Free Weekend.

“Picking up some back to school supplies for my senior and for my sophomore. Just some basics you know pens papers the things that you need. Unfortunately in the High School level they don’t give you a supply list to start out so you just get the basics.” Michelle Held, Tax Free Shopper

School supplies aren’t the only thing on people’s list.

The National Retail Federation says clothing will be the mist popular back to school item this year.

“Tax free weekend, yes we’re definitely taking advantage of that. Getting some school supplies and getting some new shoes and stuff for back to school in a couple weeks.” Michelle Held, Tax Free Shopper

We asked Target Shoppers at Bradley Park if they would cross the bridge to participate.

“Auburn is not that far away and even Alabama, I mean we’re not far from going across the bridge, we’ve got Walmart over there we have everything we can go buy.

“I didn’t know there was no tax free weekend and I purposely was trying to avoid it because it’s so crowded.” Vickie Duram, Shopper

One young shopper had this to say about Georgia cancelling its tax free weekend.

“I’m just going to think that’s stupid. It’s not fair, not fair at all.” Shopper

One woman told News 3 she won’t be crossing the bridge to Alabama.

“We’re right here in Georgia shopping today so we won’t take a trip to Alabama for it.” Lori Cofield, Shopper

Target in Opelika has more ways you can save on both sides of the boarder.

Of course we have our red card which is always going to save you 5% and then tax free 9% and then we have online app which is free and then we have cartwheel. That saves you between 10-15%. Fredrick Brown, Assistant Manager Target Opelika