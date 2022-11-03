EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A plethora of designer drugs and weapons discovered at a home during a search warrant on Bakerhill Highway has led to the arrest of three individuals on a variety of drug allegations.

Tuesday morning, the Eufaula Police Department raided the home and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, and other illegal substances. Investigators say drug paraphernalia and weapons used in conjunction with, and to further the sale of, illegal substances were also seized. There were no injuries to officers or suspects during the warrant service.

Bolder Dakota Miles, 22, of Eufaula was arrested for Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Possession of MDMA, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, and felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kendrick Stensland, 25, of Ariton was arrested for Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of MDMA, and Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree.

McKennon Glover, 27, of Eufaula was arrested for Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Possession of Psilocybe Mushrooms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

The suspects are held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.