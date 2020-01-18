Three Columbus homicides in less than 24 hours, police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating three homicides in less than 24 hours.

The first homicide occurred at the Warren Williams Apartment Homes. Police responded to a shooting call at the 101 building around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 50-year-old Dorian Gibson, was pronounced dead at Piedmont. He was shot in the torso area.

Shortly after that shooting, a standoff ensued at another building in the same complex. Police were led to believe that a possible suspect may have been in Unit 107H. Police say several people left the unit and told them no one was left in there.

Police say they were waiting on a judge to sign a search warrant for the unit.

No suspects have been arrested in this case.

The second homicide occurred during the Warren Williams standoff. The shooting took place in the 800 block of 32nd Ave. The victim, 13-year-old Jamareion Davis, was shot in the chest area. He died at the Piedmont Regional Trauma Center.

Police were also waiting for a search warrant for this investigation. So far, no suspects have been arrested in this case.

The third homicide occurred shortly before 1 a.m. 21-year-old Cross Henderson was shot in his lower back and died at the Piedmont Regional Trauma Center.

No suspects have been arrested in this case.

Each body has been sent for autopsy.

News 3 is awaiting more details in each of these cases.