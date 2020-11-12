Three Cougars Sign To Division I Schools

Wednesday November 10th marks the start of the Early Signing Day Period, for all sports besides football, and we had some local athletes put pen to paper this week.

Over at Brookstone, three Cougars will take their talents to the Division 1 level. Bo Blanchard will continue his golfing career for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. M Middleton will stay in the Peach State and play soccer for the Georgia Bulldogs.

While Trey Sanders will take the next step in his baseball career for the Samford Bulldogs. Wednesday was such an incredible moment for these athletes to see their dreams come true despite all the challenges with the COVID-19 Pandemic.



“I’ve been a Georgia fan my whole life. So, this is a dream come true. It’s really so exciting for me. I just can’t wait to get there and be a part of everything that I’ve been watching,” said Middleton



“I fell in love with the game at a young age. So, in the back of my mind that’s what I knew what I wanted to do. To go ahead and pursue that and make it come true. Seeing all my hard work pay off I mean I’m ecstatic right now,” said Sanders.



“I love the courses they play. They ahve a really good practice facility. They play two really good courses: Mossy Oak and Old Waverly. I just like the town and it’s an awesome place. I’m really excited about it,” said Blanchard.