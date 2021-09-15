Three east Alabama men arrested, named in federal indictment involving cocaine, methamphetamine

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The former top FBI agent in Albany, New York, was a “skilled predator” who harassed eight women in one of the bureau’s most egregious known sexual misconduct cases, according to a federal report obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – A team of FBI agents, along with state and local agencies, conducted a law enforcement operation in Macon County early Wednesday morning. The action led to the arrest of three men named in a federal indictment alleging possession and distribution of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Wednesday morning, September 15th, FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, DEA agents, ALEA, Auburn police, Tuskegee police, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office swarmed an unknown location in Macon County. Agents arrested 30-year-old Michael Daniel, 32-year-old Ladarius Davis, and 22-year-old Kiam Lowery without incident.

During their initial court appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Walker in Montgomery on Wednesday afternoon, all three pled not guilty to the charges listed in the indictment. The men were appointed federal defenders.

The defendants remain in custody with a Detention Hearing set for Monday, September 20th. Prosecutors with the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Alabama, indicated their position is the defendants should remain in custody until trial, set for February 2022

News 3 is working on getting a copy of the Federal indictment; the counts read during Wednesday’s court proceeding include Drug Conspiracy, Maintaining a Drug Premises in Notasulga, Alabama; Violation of the Controlled Substance Act; Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a firearm charge.

Mug shots are not available at this time. The media can listen in on the court proceedings but are prohibited from recording video or taking pictures.

News 3 will continue to update this story as new details become available.