AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Hold onto your party hats as an Auburn family gets ready to blow out lots of candles on three different cakes! It’s not just one, not two, but three times the birthday fun!

July 24th marks the special day for three generations of the Spurlock-Wysopal clan. First up is Johnny Spurlock who turns a sprightly 59 years old. Next in line is Johnny’s daughter Megan Spurlock (Wysopal). Megan is celebrating her 28th birthday. Megan’s son is the youngest member of the trio, the adorable Roger James, is turning a fabulous four years old Monday, July 24th.

“Three generations, one family, all born on the same day,” said Spurlock-Wysopal.

It’s like winning the birthday lottery. The probability of the father sharing the same birthday as his daughter is 1/365. So, the odds of a father sharing the same birthday as his daughter and her son are approximately 1 in 48,627,125, which is an incredibly rare occurrence.

Happy, happy birthday to Johnny, Megan, and RJ! May this triple birthday celebration be the start of an incredible year filled with love, laughter, and all the blessings life has to offer.