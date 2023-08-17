BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – A Thursday morning crash involving a Lee County School Bus and two vehicles has resulted in non-critical injuries to the drivers of the vehicles and an adult aide on the school bus. The injured individuals have been transported for medical care, while students on the bus emerged unharmed.

The crash led to the closure of the 5900 block of Highway 29. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed the incident occurred on US 29 North near Lee Road 177, Both directions of Highway 29 are closed at Lee Road 177 and Highway 29, as well as at Lee Road 390 and Highway 29.

Authorities are working to clear the scene and provide updates.